Unify (UNIFY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,377.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market cap of $106,263.00 and $2,377.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00758753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

