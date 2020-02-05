Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Unilever by 526.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.60%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

