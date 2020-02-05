Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,392. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

