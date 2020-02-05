United Bank Purchases Shares of 7,788 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. 4,564,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,015. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

