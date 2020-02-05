United Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. 4,031,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,211. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.