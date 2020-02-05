United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.12. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NYSE USM traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.