United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of -3.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United States Steel to earn ($0.81) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.9%.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 14,929,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,088,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

