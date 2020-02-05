United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. 1,065,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.88 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

