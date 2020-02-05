Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

