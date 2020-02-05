Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $54.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
