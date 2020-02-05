Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Upland Software by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

