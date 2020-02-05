Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 3.6%

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.89, 4,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.
Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter.
Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
