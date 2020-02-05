Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 3.6%

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.89, 4,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Urbana’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Urbana Company Profile (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

