USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Earnings Results

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.10-$4.90 EPS.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 359,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

