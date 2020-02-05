Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.78. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $149,277 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 78,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.