V-ID (VIDT) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 9% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $552,131.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.70 or 0.06021828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00127184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036695 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 60,896,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,112,220 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

