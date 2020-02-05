V-ID (VIDT) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, V-ID has traded down 9% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $552,131.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037388 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.70 or 0.06021828 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024623 BTC.
- Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00127184 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036695 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
