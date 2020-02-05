Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Cormark

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE VLE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.39. 432,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,554. Valeura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

