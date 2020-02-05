Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 45,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,650. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,695,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.