Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,265,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797,572. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

