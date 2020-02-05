ValuEngine Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.41.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,113. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Camping World by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.