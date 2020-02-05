ValuEngine Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.
NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 309,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.34. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,922,456.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,292 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.