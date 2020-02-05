ValuEngine Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 309,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.34. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,922,456.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $127,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,292 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

