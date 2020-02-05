ValuEngine Upgrades IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut IQE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut IQE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get IQE alerts:

OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $483.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.82.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.