ValuEngine Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Buy”

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MFGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

NYSE:MFGP traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,674. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

