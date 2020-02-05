Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 103.22% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

