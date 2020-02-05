VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA XMPT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

