VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,557. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

