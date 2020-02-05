Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lowered by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $129.31. 31,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $104.04 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.