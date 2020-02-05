Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,496. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

