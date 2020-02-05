Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 7,930,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,496. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

