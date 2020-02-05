Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 975,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,358. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

