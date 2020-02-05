Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,969,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.95. 39,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $145.96 and a 52 week high of $194.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.