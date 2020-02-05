Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $264.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $182.18 and a 52-week high of $264.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

