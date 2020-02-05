Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

