Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. 410,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,422. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

