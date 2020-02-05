Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. 4,421,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

