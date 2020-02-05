Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $305.93

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.93 and last traded at $305.93, with a volume of 158801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

