Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Director Sells $804,758.91 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 479,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

