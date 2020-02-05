Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 4.8%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 5,748,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,358,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

