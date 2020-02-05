Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

VEC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 6,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,770. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $652.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

