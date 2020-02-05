Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Ventas worth $115,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ventas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.