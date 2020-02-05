Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $167.87. 828,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,419 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

