Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,068 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

D traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,877. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $86.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.