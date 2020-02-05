Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $98,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,163. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

