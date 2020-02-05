Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. 54,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,033. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.36. Howard Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.