Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $14,000,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:GSK traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 9,638,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,382. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

