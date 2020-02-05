Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 74,209,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

