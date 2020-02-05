Verge Price Tops $0.0044 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Verge has a market capitalization of $71.01 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00756458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001098 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007594 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031895 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,167,888,759 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

