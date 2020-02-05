VeriME Trading 84.1% Higher This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $28,910.00 and $586.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.61 or 0.06028408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00126549 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00036384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

