Veritas Investment Management LLP Sells 220 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Veritas Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.0% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. 27,773,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,660. The company has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

