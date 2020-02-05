Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after buying an additional 293,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

