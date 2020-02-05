Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 4,568 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,728,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,238,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,368.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $180.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

