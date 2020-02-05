ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.32

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.32 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1998618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

